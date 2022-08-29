Selman shines as Royals stun TKR to lift title

Entornointeligente.com /

BAS­SETERRE, St Kitts – Vet­er­an West In­dies seam­er Shak­era Sel­man snatched three wick­ets in the penul­ti­mate over as Bar­ba­dos Roy­als suc­cess­ful­ly de­fend­ed a pal­try to­tal to beat Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers by 15 runs and clinch the Women’s Six­ty ti­tle on Sun­day.

The odds were in TKR’s favour when they re­strict­ed Roy­als to 65 all out in the fi­nal over, off-spin­ner Anisa Mo­hammed (2-11) and leg-spin­ner Sune Lu­us (2-11) both pick­ing up two wick­ets apiece to hurt the in­nings dis­pute Aaliyah Al­leyne’s top score of 23.

In re­ply, TKR lost wick­ets steadi­ly and nev­er re­al­ly re­cov­ered. Left-armer Qiana Joseph (2-15) knocked over both open­ers – in­clud­ing cap­tain De­an­dra Dot­tin for sev­en – be­fore Sel­man (3-10) wiped out the tail in a dev­as­tat­ing burst.

«It’s ob­vi­ous­ly a very heart-warm­ing feel­ing. Def­i­nite­ly came out here to rep­re­sent well for Bar­ba­dos and rep­re­sent well for Roy­als and I think the girls did an out­stand­ing job all tour­na­ment long,» said cap­tain and Play­er-of-the-Se­ries Hay­ley Matthews.

«We had very good per­for­mances from all of the team mem­bers. Every­one sup­port­ed re­al­ly well and it is re­al­ly good to see the kind of per­for­mances we were able to put out be­cause of that.»

A dis­ap­point­ed Dot­tin said: «It wasn’t the re­sult we want­ed to­day but I’m very proud of my team. We have come a long way, we’ve played some good crick­et in the lat­ter part and I’m very proud.»

Sent in, Roy­als were lift­ed by Al­leyne who struck three fours and a six in post­ing 42 for the first wick­et with Matthews (15).

How­ev­er, once the stand was bro­ken, Roy­als lost their next six wick­ets for just 23 runs to be all out cheap­ly.

Joseph then struck the key blows when she had Lee-Ann Kir­by (4) caught down the leg side on re­view and got Dot­tin to chop on a long hop at 13 for two.

Natasha McLean holed out in the deep for three in the fifth over and with the re­quired run rate mount­ing, Sel­man ex­e­cut­ed with sol­id death bowl­ing. (CMC)

FI­NAL SCORES

ROY­ALS 65 off 9.2 overs (Aaliyah Al­leyne 23; Anisa Mo­hammed 2-11, Sune Lu­us 2-11)

TKR 50 off nine overs (Shak­era Sel­man 3-10, Qiana Joseph 2-5)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com