Selman shines as Royals stun TKR to lift title

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Veteran West Indies seamer Shakera Selman snatched three wickets in the penultimate over as Barbados Royals successfully defended a paltry total to beat Trinbago Knight Riders by 15 runs and clinch the Women’s Sixty title on Sunday.
The odds were in TKR’s favour when they restricted Royals to 65 all out in the final over, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed (2-11) and leg-spinner Sune Luus (2-11) both picking up two wickets apiece to hurt the innings dispute Aaliyah Alleyne’s top score of 23.
In reply, TKR lost wickets steadily and never really recovered. Left-armer Qiana Joseph (2-15) knocked over both openers – including captain Deandra Dottin for seven – before Selman (3-10) wiped out the tail in a devastating burst.
«It’s obviously a very heart-warming feeling. Definitely came out here to represent well for Barbados and represent well for Royals and I think the girls did an outstanding job all tournament long,» said captain and Player-of-the-Series Hayley Matthews.
«We had very good performances from all of the team members. Everyone supported really well and it is really good to see the kind of performances we were able to put out because of that.»
A disappointed Dottin said: «It wasn’t the result we wanted today but I’m very proud of my team. We have come a long way, we’ve played some good cricket in the latter part and I’m very proud.»
Sent in, Royals were lifted by Alleyne who struck three fours and a six in posting 42 for the first wicket with Matthews (15).
However, once the stand was broken, Royals lost their next six wickets for just 23 runs to be all out cheaply.
Joseph then struck the key blows when she had Lee-Ann Kirby (4) caught down the leg side on review and got Dottin to chop on a long hop at 13 for two.
Natasha McLean holed out in the deep for three in the fifth over and with the required run rate mounting, Selman executed with solid death bowling. (CMC)
FINAL SCORES
ROYALS 65 off 9.2 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 23; Anisa Mohammed 2-11, Sune Luus 2-11)
TKR 50 off nine overs (Shakera Selman 3-10, Qiana Joseph 2-5)
