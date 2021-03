Suspect In Double Murder Charged After Being Deported From Bahamas

Entornointeligente.com / A Kingston man who fled the island after he was implicated in a 2017 double murder at a petrol station in St. Thomas, was arrested and charged after he was deported from the Bahamas last month. Chaka Miller of a Kingston 7 address, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of 53-year-old Christopher Higgins and 26-year-old Catherina Brown both of Morant Bay, St. Thomas. It was reported that Mr. Miller, 34, and two other men shot Mr. Higgins and Miss Brown. The getaway vehicle was later intercepted by the police on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston. The men reportedly opened gunfire at the police and escaped.

Entornointeligente.com