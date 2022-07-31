Seeing my babies in coffins will be hard, says principal

Entornointeligente.com /

Olivia Brown/Gleaner Writer

No amount of mental preparation was adequate for today’s funeral for Kemesha Wright and her four children, says Nadine Gayle-Little, principal of Beulah All Age and Infant School, where 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith and five-year-old Rafaella were students.

The children’s mother Kemesha Wright and eldest sibling, Kimanda Smith, were past students of the institution.

The principal painted a grim picture of the emotional stress that has enveloped the school’s staff since the June 21 Cocoa Piece massacre.

«The anxiety and the dread as the days draw closer and closer to that of the funeral are always present. The anxiety is real,» Gayle-Little told The Gleaner on Friday.

