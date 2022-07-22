SEED Beneficiary Payments

Entornointeligente.com /

The general public is informed that the payment of Support for Empowerment Education and Development (SEED) cash transfers continues as normal.

The payments will be facilitated over a 3-day period: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each payment cycle or as scheduled.

The locations are as follows:

District Revenue Office â» St Patrick District Revenue Office â» St John District Revenue Office â» St Mark District Revenue Office â» St David Treasury â» St George Community Distribution â» St Andrew Recipients are encouraged to be in contact with their SEED Officers with any concerns.

