Security officer crushed to death by gate

ANNA-LISA PAUL
A security officer was crushed to death after a gate fell on him while at work, earlier today.
Steven Noreiga, 40, of Five Rivers, Arouca, was said to be at work in El Socorro, when his supervisor—who reportedly contacted the police around 3:10 am—indicated he was unable to make contact with Noreiga.
Officers from the Barataria Police Station responded to a call by residents. They found Noreiga unresponsive and bleeding from a wound to the head.
Guardian Media understands the security officer was found pinned beneath an iron gate which measured eight feet in width and approximately 30 feet in length.
It is believed Noreiga was conducting security checks around the compound when the gate fell on him
Noreiga was employed with Special Force Security of St Helena, Piarco.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian