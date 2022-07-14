Security officer crushed to death by gate

Entornointeligente.com /

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

A se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer was crushed to death af­ter a gate fell on him while at work, ear­li­er to­day.

Steven Nor­eiga, 40, of Five Rivers, Arou­ca, was said to be at work in El So­cor­ro, when his su­per­vi­sor—who re­port­ed­ly con­tact­ed the po­lice around 3:10 am—in­di­cat­ed he was un­able to make con­tact with Nor­eiga.

Of­fi­cers from the Barataria Po­lice Sta­tion re­spond­ed to a call by res­i­dents. They found Nor­eiga un­re­spon­sive and bleed­ing from a wound to the head.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer was found pinned be­neath an iron gate which mea­sured eight feet in width and ap­prox­i­mate­ly 30 feet in length.

It is be­lieved Nor­eiga was con­duct­ing se­cu­ri­ty checks around the com­pound when the gate fell on him

Nor­eiga was em­ployed with Spe­cial Force Se­cu­ri­ty of St He­le­na, Pi­ar­co.

