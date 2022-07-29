Security guard accused of murder gets bail after Privy Council ruling

Entornointeligente.com /

A for­mer se­cu­ri­ty guard, ac­cused of mur­der­ing a man who was shot dead as he was dri­ving along the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in Val­sayn in 2015, has been grant­ed $400,000 bail.

Ryan Hen­ry, of Ari­ma Old Road, Ari­ma, was grant­ed bail by High Court Judge Nor­ton Jack dur­ing a vir­tu­al hear­ing yes­ter­day morn­ing.

Jus­tice Jack’s de­ci­sion on Hen­ry’s bail ap­pli­ca­tion came short­ly af­ter the Unit­ed King­dom-based Privy Coun­cil up­held a land­mark ap­peal over the abil­i­ty of judges to con­sid­er bail for peo­ple charged with mur­der.

As part of his bail con­di­tions, Hen­ry was or­dered to have two bail sureties to be ap­proved by the Supreme Court Reg­is­trar, who would en­sure his at­ten­dance in court and would be re­spon­si­ble for pos­si­bly pay­ing the bail val­ue to the State if he ab­sconds.

Hen­ry was or­dered to re­port to the Ari­ma Po­lice Sta­tion on week­days un­til his case is de­ter­mined. He was al­so placed on a 10 pm to 5 am cur­few.

Hen­ry is ac­cused of mur­der­ing Vemul Ram­per­sad on June 8, 2015.

Ram­per­sad was al­leged­ly dri­ving along the high­way when he was shot in the head near the Curepe In­ter­change.

Ram­per­sad’s ve­hi­cle crashed in­to a ditch.

Hen­ry, who was the hold­er of a li­censed firearm and was em­ployed by a ma­jor con­tract­ing com­pa­ny at the time, was charged with Ram­per­sad’s mur­der.

Hen­ry has been com­mit­ted to stand tri­al for the crime but his case is still at the case man­age­ment stage.

In their ap­pli­ca­tion, Hen­ry’s lawyers, Evans Welch and Gabrielle Her­nan­dez, sug­gest­ed that he was a fit and prop­er can­di­date to be grant­ed bail.

