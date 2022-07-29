Security guard accused of murder gets bail after Privy Council ruling

A former security guard, accused of murdering a man who was shot dead as he was driving along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Valsayn in 2015, has been granted $400,000 bail.
Ryan Henry, of Arima Old Road, Arima, was granted bail by High Court Judge Norton Jack during a virtual hearing yesterday morning.
Justice Jack’s decision on Henry’s bail application came shortly after the United Kingdom-based Privy Council upheld a landmark appeal over the ability of judges to consider bail for people charged with murder.
As part of his bail conditions, Henry was ordered to have two bail sureties to be approved by the Supreme Court Registrar, who would ensure his attendance in court and would be responsible for possibly paying the bail value to the State if he absconds.
Henry was ordered to report to the Arima Police Station on weekdays until his case is determined. He was also placed on a 10 pm to 5 am curfew.
Henry is accused of murdering Vemul Rampersad on June 8, 2015.
Rampersad was allegedly driving along the highway when he was shot in the head near the Curepe Interchange.
Rampersad’s vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Henry, who was the holder of a licensed firearm and was employed by a major contracting company at the time, was charged with Rampersad’s murder.
Henry has been committed to stand trial for the crime but his case is still at the case management stage.
In their application, Henry’s lawyers, Evans Welch and Gabrielle Hernandez, suggested that he was a fit and proper candidate to be granted bail.
