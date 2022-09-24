Security forces launch ‘Operation Relentless II’

Entornointeligente.com /

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in partnership with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), has launched a major initiative called ‘Operation Relentless II’, which targets gangs and gangsters involved in violent crimes and the illicit gun trade.

Focus is also being given to the associated lottery scamming and narcotics activities that fund these guns.

The initiative, which was launched on Friday, will give emphasis to the police divisions with the highest levels of violent crimes.

The JCF noted that among the major drivers of the recent violence in Jamaica are ongoing conflicts in the scamming underworld as well as internal conflicts within criminal organisations over illegal firearms and ill-gotten gains.

The operations come in anticipation of the new Firearms Act that is expected to bring tougher penalties for possession and use of illegal guns.

