Entornointeligente.com /

The recent news surrounding the appointment of a new cabinet secretary and a visit to the Cabinet Office’s website led me to look at the history of this post and those who previously held it. This post is also linked to my article on the civil servants (permanent secretaries), which appeared in Arts and Education on June 19. Some secretaries to the Cabinet (cabinet secretaries) were permanent secretaries.

The establishment of the cabinet system in Jamaica was formalised in about 1957 and so it seems that the post of secretary to the Cabinet was established then. The posts of both secretary to the Cabinet and permanent secretary are set out in the Constitution at sections 92 and 93, respectively.

The secretary to the Cabinet was initially responsible for mainly the operation of the Cabinet Office, organising Cabinet meetings, setting the agenda in consultation with the premier/prime minister, recording the minutes of the meetings, and ensuring that decisions were disseminated as appropriate. In 1993, following a review, including at least two studies of the public sector, the post of secretary to the Cabinet was upgraded and expanded to include being head of the Civil Service (chief permanent secretary) and chair of the Permanent Secretaries’ Board. The cabinet secretary and the Cabinet Office are now also responsible for, among other things, coordinating formulation and implementation of government policies and the modernisation of the public sector.

HOLDERS OF THE POST It appears that the first secretary to the Cabinet was John W. Stewart, who held the post from 1958 to 1960. He was a seasoned civil servant who had been permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health prior to his appointment. There were several acting appointments thereafter:

Raphael Algernon Swaby acted in 1959. He had joined the civil service in 1938.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com