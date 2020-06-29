Chinese premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment

Entornointeligente.com /

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a symposium on stabilizing foreign trade and investment in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2020. Vice Premier Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday urged continuous efforts to expand opening-up and stabilize the overall performance of foreign trade and investment.

Stabilizing the overall performance of foreign trade and investment is of great importance to stabilizing economy and employment, Li said at a symposium of government officials and enterprise executives

Li said the country’s foreign trade environment will remain grave and complex as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread worldwide and plunges the global economy into recession, while the Chinese economy is deeply integrated into the world economy

The premier stressed efforts to ensure stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas, while promoting higher-level opening-up

The six fronts refer to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments. Enditem

