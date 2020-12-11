Second wave of Covid-19 threatens Nigeria – latest updates

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 70 million people around the world and claimed more than 1.5 million lives. Here are updates for December 11: A man walk past an electronic billboard warning residents to wear face masks to protect against coronavirus, in Lagos Nigeria Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP) Friday, December 11, 2020

Second wave threatens Nige ria

Nigeria may be on the verge of a second wave of the Covid-19 infections, the as the country expects to roll out a vaccine by April next year.

Niferia's Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a news conference in the capital Abuja, said 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks before that.

Ehanire, in a weekly briefing by Nigeria's virus task force, said the rise in cases was mostly driven by an increase in infections within communities and, to a lesser extent, by travellers entering Nigeria.

Virus bites into profits at Europe's top restaurants

An elegant Madrid institution known for exquisite soufle potatoes, Zalacain has closed its doors last month, the latest top European restaurant to have its fate sealed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other prestigious European eateries are in the same predicament, with the closure in June of two iconic London venues, The Greenhouse and The Ledbury, both of which held two Michelin stars.

Like other French restaurants, Mirazur will not be able to reopen until January 20 at the earliest due to the ongoing virus restrictions.

Running a prestigious restaurant “is often the project of a lifetime,” explains Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

He said that only 15 to 20 percent of Europe's top eateries are open, with the rest closed by Covid restrictions or financial difficulties.

South Korea mobilises military in Seoul as cases surge

South Korea will mobilise military forces in the capital Seoul to help frontline health workers deal with a surge in the virus, with 689 new cases reported and as the death toll and number of patients in critical care rose.

Of the new cases, 673 were locally transmitted, which brings the total tally to 40,786, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The death toll increased by eight to 572 deaths, KDCA reported.

The surge in cases has delivered a blow to South Korea's vaunted pandemic-fighting system which successfully used invasive tracing, testing and quarantine to avoid lockdowns and blunt previous waves, and keep infections below 50 per day for much of the summer.

The authorities scrambled to build hospital beds in shipping containers this week to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest virus wave.

Australia won't rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that his government won't rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product.

His comments come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.

Morrison said Australia was in a different position to Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll out, and the United States, where a government advisory panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine.

Bahrain plans free shots, Saudi Arabia approves Pfizer jab

Bahrain has announced plans to give the public free coronavirus vaccines, as Saudi Arabia said it approved an inoculation by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to fight the pandemic.

The island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, made the vaccine pledge in an announcement published by its state-run Bahrain News Agency.

Bahrain plans to inoculate everyone 18 years and older in the kingdom at 27 different medical facilities, hoping to be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day.

Advisers to Mexican health regulator to review Pfizer vaccine

An advisory committee for Mexican health regulator Cofepris will review Pfizer's vaccine application , a health official says, as the country registered another 11,897 cases and 671 more deaths.

Cofepris' New Molecules Committee will meet at noon for the review, which deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell described as similar to the meeting of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday.

The US advisory committee voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine, paving the way for the FDA's authorization.

Brazil reports 53,347 new cases

Brazil has reported 53,347 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 179,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

Mexico reports 11,897 new cases, 671 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,897 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 671 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,217,126 cases and 112,326 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Pfizer's vaccine to arrive in Canada soon – PM Trudeau

The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer's Inc's Coviud-19 vaccine are set to arrive in Canada soon, allowing authorities to kick off a campaign to crush a second wave, officials said.

Canada on Wednesday became only the third country in the world, after Britain and Bahrain, to approve the vaccine.

“To all Canadians – if you're feeling relieved and hopeful, you're not alone. This is the good news we all needed,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“But remember, this is only the first step in what will be a massive project over a long winter.”

The shipments will be sent to 14 special distribution sites across what is the world's second-largest country by area, much of it remotely populated. The military has been drafted in to assist.

Major-General Dany Fortin, who is in charge of the logistics, said the first doses should start to arrive at the sites on Monday.

Canada has so far recorded 435,330 cases of Covid-19, including 12,983 deaths. Most of the major provinces have reimposed some restrictions on businesses and gatherings to combat a second wave.

South Korea reports 689 new cases

South Korea has reported 689 new coronavirus cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Of the new cases, 673 were locally transmitted, which brings the total tally to 40,786, with 572 deaths.

US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration has voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorise the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19.

The FDA is expected to follow the recommendation issued on Thursday by its expert advisers. The advisory group, in 17-4 vote with one abstention, concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older.

A final FDA decision is expected within days. Millions of shots would then ship to begin vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents. Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.

