Second security guard in Pennywise Plaza robbery incident dies

Two security officers are dead and one is critical after they managed to foil a robbery outside Pennywise Super Centre in La Romaine this afternoon.
Police say Jeffrey Peters, a security officer with Allied Security Services died after being shot.
Guardian Media has been told that another officer who was warded in a critical condition after being shot in the head.
Guardian Media understands that Peters, Baptiste and another security guard went to pick up cash at Pennywise Supercentre, situated at South Trunk Road, La Romaine when they were accosted by armed gunmen, who opened fire, killing Peters on the spot. His body remained slumped behind the driver’s wheel of the white pickup van.
Peter’s colleagues returned fire hitting one of the robbers. He dropped his gun as he fled.
Police staged a dragnet locking down parts of the southern city. They intercepted a black Cifero a short distance away.
Reports indicate that a vehicle used in the robbery was set on fire somewhere along a deserted area in Woodland.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.
