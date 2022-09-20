Second security guard in Pennywise Plaza robbery incident dies

Entornointeligente.com /

by Rad­hi­ca De Sil­va

Two se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers are dead and one is crit­i­cal af­ter they man­aged to foil a rob­bery out­side Pen­ny­wise Su­per Cen­tre in La Ro­maine this af­ter­noon.

Po­lice say Jef­frey Pe­ters, a se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer with Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices died af­ter be­ing shot.

Guardian Me­dia has been told that an­oth­er of­fi­cer who was ward­ed in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion af­ter be­ing shot in the head.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that Pe­ters, Bap­tiste and an­oth­er se­cu­ri­ty guard went to pick up cash at Pen­ny­wise Su­per­centre, sit­u­at­ed at South Trunk Road, La Ro­maine when they were ac­cost­ed by armed gun­men, who opened fire, killing Pe­ters on the spot. His body re­mained slumped be­hind the dri­ver’s wheel of the white pick­up van.

Pe­ter’s col­leagues re­turned fire hit­ting one of the rob­bers. He dropped his gun as he fled.

Po­lice staged a drag­net lock­ing down parts of the south­ern city. They in­ter­cept­ed a black Cif­ero a short dis­tance away.

Re­ports in­di­cate that a ve­hi­cle used in the rob­bery was set on fire some­where along a de­sert­ed area in Wood­land.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the shoot­ing can call Crime Stop­pers at 800-TIPS.

