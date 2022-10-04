Second Man Charged For Tampering With Gate To Bog Walk Gorge

Entornointeligente.com /

The second man seen on video last week Monday trying to remove the lock on the gate to the Bog Walk Gorge, has been charged. He is 52 year-old Garth Brown, a driver and mechanic of Cresent district, Spanish Town, St Catherine. Mr Brown has been charged with conspiracy, malicious destruction of property and accessory before and after the fact. He is also charged with breaching the ODPEM Act after entering a Restricted Area. He was offered $100,000 station bail. Mr Brown is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday. His co-accused, 45 year-old Glenroy Denton, an excavator operator of West Prospect in Bog Walk, was charged last Thursday by detectives attached to the Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch. The men were seen on surveillance video attempting to remove the padlock to the gate which was closed after the gorge became flooded during heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com