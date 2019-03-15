 SEC sues Volkswagen, Winterkorn over 'Dieselgate' - EntornoInteligente
SEC sues Volkswagen, Winterkorn over 'Dieselgate'

Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn over the German automaker’s diesel emissions scandal late Thursday, accusing the company of perpetrating a “massive fraud” on U.S. investors.
