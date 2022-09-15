Season ticket special for WCMF extended till September 30

Entornointeligente.com /

Acting Festival and Events Manager Samantha Letang Acting Festival and Events Manager Samantha Letang has announced that the $300 season ticket special for the 22nd edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) has been extended until September 30.

She made the announcement during a press briefing on Wednesday.

«We are still having the season ticket special of $300, this continues at our box offices, DEPEX, and at Bullseye Pharmacy in Roseau and Portsmouth,» she said. «Of course, you can also catch the $300 ticket special at the World Creole Music Festival hotspots this Friday.»

Letang continued, «We wish to announce today that we are extending the $300 season ticket special until the end of the month, that is until September 30.»

She encourages persons to purchase their tickets today for friends and loved ones coming in for the WCMF.

The original cost for the season ticket is EC$375, while nightly tickets will be sold at EC$150.

The WCMF is scheduled for October 28th to the 30th at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

