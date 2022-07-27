Season of protests with an unnerving trend

Entornointeligente.com /

In a clear­ly de­vel­op­ing trend, scores of Trinida­di­ans have tak­en to the streets across the coun­try this week to high­light var­i­ous is­sues af­fect­ing their com­mu­ni­ties through fiery protests.

In­fra­struc­ture com­plaints, in most cas­es wa­ter and road woes, re­main the ma­jor is­sues. How­ev­er, there have al­so been protests over po­lice bru­tal­i­ty and ex­tra­ju­di­cial killings of cit­i­zens. We can go back a few weeks to one sparked by the killing of three young men on In­de­pen­dence Square, Port-of-Spain, which re­sult­ed in ma­jor dis­rup­tions to ac­tiv­i­ty in the cap­i­tal, or to Mon­day along the North Coast Road in the wake of the po­lice killing of La Fil­lette res­i­dent Me­shach Gib­son.

For all in­tents and pur­pos­es, the na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty re­sources de­ployed to deal with these in­ci­dents — T&T Po­lice Ser­vice, De­fence Force and T&T Fire Ser­vice —, seem con­tent to al­low pro­test­ers lee­way to con­duct their ac­tiv­i­ties and mere­ly re­spond by way of clear­ing the de­bris and en­sur­ing there is no re­peat by main­tain­ing a pres­ence at the sites.

The TTPS has re­port­ed, in a few of the lat­est in­ci­dents, ar­rests of sus­pects but they all seem to have been re­leased with­out charge there­after. At best, there­fore, it would seem these ar­rests are aimed more at re­mov­ing the main pro­tag­o­nists from the protests in the hope oth­ers will de­sist.

We note that ac­cord­ing to the Ri­ot Act, any in­di­vid­ual en­gaged in un­law­ful as­sem­bly or ri­ot­ing can face fines and jail terms rang­ing from as lit­tle as $2,000 and one-year im­pris­on­ment to as much as $8,000 and two years im­pris­on­ment.

Protests, of course, are not new to the so­ci­ety. T&T has had a long his­to­ry of cit­i­zens ex­press­ing them­selves via protests dat­ing back to the trade union days of cit­i­zens like Uri­ah Buzz But­ler and Adri­an Co­la Rien­zi, who led work­ers in hunger march­es and the more fa­mous Labour Ri­ots of the 1930s, and of, course, the 1970s March to Ca­roni and Black Pow­er Rev­o­lu­tion, led by the Na­tion­al Joint Ac­tion Com­mit­tee (NJAC) un­der Makan­dal Daa­ga, trade unions and so­cial groups, who unit­ed to voice con­cern over the lead­er­ship of the then Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment.

A fea­ture of these his­toric ri­ots, how­ev­er, was that they were well or­gan­ised, fea­tured ma­jor sec­tors of so­ci­ety, did not dis­rupt oth­er ac­tiv­i­ties and save when the po­lice stoked a fire, were peace­ful for the most part.

Un­for­tu­nate­ly, to­day’s protests have shift­ed in in­ten­si­ty with the el­e­ment of burn­ing de­bris for ex­tra em­pha­sis, which is what has been caus­ing con­cern in some quar­ters.

Of course, these same in­di­vid­u­als can al­so choose to or­gan­ise them­selves to protest out­side the of­fices of their gov­ern­men­tal rep­re­sen­ta­tives, sit­ting MPs or min­is­ters or, in the case of po­lice bru­tal­i­ty or killing, out­side the TTPS head­quar­ters or di­vi­sion­al of­fices, and even seek po­lice per­mis­sion to do so.

We sup­pose not every protest can be this or­gan­ised, they of­ten be­ing spon­ta­neous at times. It is no­table that such ac­tiv­i­ties al­so have the ef­fect of cre­at­ing such a nui­sance to oth­er sec­tors of so­ci­ety that their con­duct los­es the im­pact de­sired.

Still, there is sim­ply a bet­ter way to con­duct such ac­tiv­i­ty with­out tak­ing away from the in­ten­si­ty of state­ments they are seek­ing to make. As such, we im­plore such in­di­vid­u­als to con­sid­er the full ram­i­fi­ca­tions of their ac­tions in fu­ture be­fore they put oth­ers in harm’s way.

