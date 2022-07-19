Search for missing Kernisha Etienne continues

Entornointeligente.com /

The search for missing 12-year-old Kernisha Etienne continues.

That’s according to the Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore.

Kernisha Etienne was allegedly abducted from her home in Glasheen, Warner, on June 07 th , 2022, and has not been found since.

Her alleged abductor, Keyan Alexander was killed by the police on June 18, days after Etienne’s disappearance.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ190722KERNIS001.mp3 He said a team of investigators is currently working on this matter.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ190722KERNIS002.mp3 Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore.

