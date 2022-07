Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a mur­der which oc­curred in cen­tral Trinidad.

Of­fi­cers said a 23-year-old Sealots man was killed in Ch­agua­nas yes­ter­day.

He was iden­ti­fied as Ke­ston Mor­ris of Pro­duc­tion Av­enue.

Po­lice said he was killed just af­ter 11 am yes­ter­day.

A mo­tive was not re­leased for his mur­der.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

