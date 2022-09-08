SDF Boss Thinks Sporting Associations Could Make Financial Reports Public

Entornointeligente.com /

General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) Denzil Wilks says he’s not opposed to the idea of sporting associations making their annual financial statements public. Presently, over 50 local sporting associations receive monthly support from the government. However, there’s no requirement to make public, how those monies are spent. But, while associations are mandated to submit a monthly statement to the SDF as well as audited financial statements at the end of the year, Wilks says making it public would not hurt.

Wilks does not believe sporting associations will be opposed to the request as they are already heavily scrutinized by the SDF.

Earlier this year, the SDF suspended funding to the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) following their failure to pay back an agreed sum for a chartered flight secured by Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) chairman Christopher Williams.

