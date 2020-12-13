 scriba autoclick rent a car// McGregor Emphasizes Upcoming Tennis Event Will Be Exhibition And Not A Tournament » EntornoInteligente
13 diciembre, 2020

McGregor Emphasizes Upcoming Tennis Event Will Be Exhibition And Not A Tournament

With the JN Bank Open Tennis Championship being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an air of uncertainty and even controversy are hovering over what will eventually take the place of that tournament this year. Tournament organizer Llockett McGregor is emphasizing that even though there will be some tennis action at the Liguanea Club next week, it won’t take on the format of a structured tournament.  McGregor was at pains to point out that what will in fact take place starting this Monday is not a tournament but an invitational exhibition event featuring eight of the island’s top players.

However, the event will not be held under the auspices of the local governing body, Tennis Jamaica. McGregor says with no ranking points to be gained, he didn’t see the need to gain approval from Tennis Jamaica.

The players down to compete are the Bicknell brothers, Blaise and Jacob, Randy Phillips, Dwayne Pagon, Damion Johnson, Yusef Migoko, John Chin and top junior Keondre Clarke. The event is slated to start at 5:00 pm on Monday at the Liguanea Club with the final set for Friday. Title sponsors JN Bank is still attached to the event. Radio Jamaica Sports tried unsuccessfully to get confirmation from the Ministry of Health and Wellness as well as the Ministry of sports to ascertain whether permission was sought or granted for the staging of the tennis exhibition.

