Scrap iron men defend continuing protests: «We inconvenienced too»

Police are yet to clear two mounds of dirt dumped on the northbound carriageway of the Solomon Hochoy highway, as scrap iron workers made good on their promise to escalate ongoing protest action.
The traffic has backed up from Claxton Bay to Corinth Flyover with hundreds trapped in a gridlock.
Some of the scrap iron workers gathered at the top of the Claxton Bay Flyover watching the traffic.
Defending the protest, spokesman Jamal Bruce said the authorities had not given them a fair hearing.
«Yes, people inconvenienced but we inconvenienced too. What about we? Anybody studying we?» he asked.
Bruce said the entire community of Claxton Bay was suffering.
«The roti shop, the small shop owner, all of them depending on us for a dollar. But the government shut down the industry with no regard for us,» Bruce said.
He reiterated that scrap workers could not buy books, uniforms and food for their families. Told about the grants which the Minister of Social Development Donna Cox had offered to scrap iron workers, Bruce said:
«We don’t know how to go about getting grants. This grant is just another way for bobol, not to help us,» he said.
Another iron worker Ryadell De Four said:
«This is highly unfair, and we are feeling the brunt. This could never be right.»
Saying the highway blockade was a «minor inconvenience», De Four called on the government to meet with them and provide a positive response.
«We want you to feel our pain, and understand how we feel,» De Four added.
The scrap iron workers say more protests will be held this week until the industry is reopened.
The exportation of scrap metal was banned on August 12, and will continue until February next year.
