Scrap Iron dealer held with gun and ammunition

A scrap iron deal­er was ar­rest­ed dur­ing an an­ti-crime ex­er­cise af­ter po­lice found a gun and am­mu­ni­tion at a house in Clax­ton Bay.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, a search war­rant ex­e­cut­ed at a Clax­ton Bay com­pound owned by a 36-year-old scrap iron deal­er re­sult­ed in of­fi­cers find­ing one Tang­fo­lio pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 15 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

A large quan­ti­ty of gold jew­ellery and US and TT cur­ren­cies were al­so found on the premis­es and seized. The deal­er was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the finds. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

