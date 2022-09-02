Scrap Iron dealer held with gun and ammunition

A scrap iron dealer was arrested during an anti-crime exercise after police found a gun and ammunition at a house in Claxton Bay.
According to police reports, a search warrant executed at a Claxton Bay compound owned by a 36-year-old scrap iron dealer resulted in officers finding one Tangfolio pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.
A large quantity of gold jewellery and US and TT currencies were also found on the premises and seized. The dealer was arrested in connection with the finds. Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian