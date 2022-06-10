Scotiabank terminates agreement to sell banking assets

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGETOWN (CMC): Scotiabank has announced that the agreement for the sale of its banking operations in Guyana to the Trinidad-based First Citizens Bank Limited (First Citizens) has expired and as a result, «the agreement has been terminated in accordance with its terms».

In a brief statement, Scotiabank gave no details regarding the negotiations for the sale, noting only in a brief statement that the bank «remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and quality banking solutions to our customers in Guyana and across the Caribbean».

In March last year, Scotiabank announced it had reached an agreement for the sale of its banking operations in Guyana to First Citizens, adding that the agreement was subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

