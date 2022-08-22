Scotiabank retains its position as TT’s best digital bank

Entornointeligente.com /

Sco­tia­bank has been named Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Best Con­sumer Dig­i­tal Bank 2022 by Glob­al Fi­nance (New York).

This is the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year the Bank has re­ceived this award. Win­ning Banks were se­lect­ed based on the fol­low­ing cri­te­ria: strength of strat­e­gy for at­tract­ing and ser­vic­ing dig­i­tal cus­tomers, suc­cess in cus­tomer adop­tion of dig­i­tal of­fer­ings, growth of dig­i­tal cus­tomers, breadth of prod­uct of­fer­ings, ev­i­dence of tan­gi­ble ben­e­fits gained from dig­i­tal ini­tia­tives, and web/mo­bile site de­sign and func­tion­al­i­ty.

Gayle Pa­zos, Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor, Sco­tia­bank Trinidad and To­ba­go ex­pressed the Bank’s de­light in win­ning the award as well as its com­mit­ment to con­tin­u­ous im­prove­ment.

«We are pleased to see that our dig­i­tal in­vest­ments con­tin­ue to be recog­nised by glob­al stan­dards of ex­cel­lence. This award high­lights our in­no­v­a­tive use of tech­nol­o­gy. We thank our cus­tomers for mo­ti­vat­ing us to im­prove our dig­i­tal com­pe­ten­cies. Many of the en­hance­ments we have made are a di­rect re­sult of their feed­back» she com­ment­ed.

«It is such an ex­cit­ing time in bank­ing, and we re­main com­mit­ted to dri­ving fur­ther im­prove­ments to­ward safer, faster and more con­ve­nient so­lu­tions for our cus­tomers. I am al­so ex­ceed­ing­ly proud of the ways in which our win­ning team has con­tin­ued to sup­port our cus­tomers’ dig­i­tal needs dur­ing this mul­ti-year pan­dem­ic,» she con­clud­ed.

Dur­ing the past year, the Bank has in­tro­duced sev­er­al new fea­tures to the Sco­tia Caribbean App, for ex­am­ple, dig­i­tal on­board­ing- en­abling cus­tomers to open de­posit or cred­it card ac­counts and var­i­ous pay­ments op­tion­al­i­ty.

The Bank al­so record­ed an in­crease in dig­i­tal trans­ac­tions by over 1 mil­lion or 42 per cent, in­dica­tive of cus­tomers’ con­fi­dence in our dig­i­tal plat­forms. Glob­al Fi­nance is head­quar­tered in New York, with of­fices around the world and of­fers 35 years of ex­pe­ri­ence in in­ter­na­tion­al fi­nan­cial mar­kets.

Glob­al Fi­nance reg­u­lar­ly se­lects the top per­form­ers among banks and oth­er providers of fi­nan­cial ser­vices. These awards have be­come a trust­ed stan­dard of ex­cel­lence for the glob­al fi­nan­cial com­mu­ni­ty Read more about the Best Dig­i­tal Bank 2022 Awards here.

