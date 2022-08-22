Scotiabank retains its position as TT’s best digital bank

Scotiabank has been named Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Consumer Digital Bank 2022 by Global Finance (New York).
This is the second consecutive year the Bank has received this award. Winning Banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in customer adoption of digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.
Gayle Pazos, Managing Director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago expressed the Bank’s delight in winning the award as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.
«We are pleased to see that our digital investments continue to be recognised by global standards of excellence. This award highlights our innovative use of technology. We thank our customers for motivating us to improve our digital competencies. Many of the enhancements we have made are a direct result of their feedback» she commented.
«It is such an exciting time in banking, and we remain committed to driving further improvements toward safer, faster and more convenient solutions for our customers. I am also exceedingly proud of the ways in which our winning team has continued to support our customers’ digital needs during this multi-year pandemic,» she concluded.
During the past year, the Bank has introduced several new features to the Scotia Caribbean App, for example, digital onboarding- enabling customers to open deposit or credit card accounts and various payments optionality.
The Bank also recorded an increase in digital transactions by over 1 million or 42 per cent, indicative of customers’ confidence in our digital platforms. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world and offers 35 years of experience in international financial markets.
Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community Read more about the Best Digital Bank 2022 Awards here.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian