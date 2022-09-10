Scotia Group Reports Improved Financials

Entornointeligente.com /

Financial company Scotia Group Jamaica saw another quarter of improved financial results. Post tax earnings for the three months amounted to $4 billion compared with $2.8 billion for the same period last year. Scotia’s President and CEO Audrey Tugwell Henry says the results positively impacted the group’s nine-month profit. Its net profit was $8.4 billion for the nine months ended July. Mrs Tugwell Henry said this represents a 15 per cent year-over-year increase in the company’s net profit and a 55.1 per cent increase over the second quarter. Scotia’s income also improved, amounting to $11.5 billion. For the same period last year, the company made $9.6 billion. The improved performance was driven by higher transaction volumes and an increase in the company’s loan and mortgage book.

