As flood wa­ters de­layed Bar­rack­pore stu­dents from leav­ing school yes­ter­day, a passer­by had to res­cue a school­girl who fell in­to a man­hole.

Po­lice said the 13-year-old stu­dent of the Bar­rack­pore East Sec­ondary School along Pa­pourie Road was walk­ing along the flood­way road­way when she fell in­to the open hole.

For­tu­nate­ly, there were oth­er peo­ple around who rushed to the girl’s aid.

The child, who lives at In­di­an Walk, Princes Town, did not re­ceive any in­juries.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

