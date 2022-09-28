School boards to decide specific uniform rules, says education minister

Entornointeligente.com /

Education Minister Fayval Williams says school boards, and not her ministry, will have the final say on the specific rules on the length and size of students’ uniforms.

«We will continue to stand on the side of discipline,» Williams insisted at post-Cabinet press briefing Tuesday morning.

She explained that her ministry sets general policy but schools boards are allowed to decide on the specific details.

The rules, she said, should be written; arrived at through consultation with parents and students; should not be discriminatory, and applied fairly.

The ministry is currently engaged in consultations to finalise a dress and grooming policy for public schools.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com