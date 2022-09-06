School boards expect teacher higher turnout Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com /

Like most schools across T&T, there was a low turnout of teach­ers and stu­dents in South Trinidad for the first day of the 2022/23 aca­d­e­m­ic year. How­ev­er, ed­u­ca­tion boards ex­pect al­most all teach­ers and stu­dents to re­turn to class to­day, af­ter teach­ers ad­hered to the T&T Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion’s (TTUTA) call to re­flect yes­ter­day.Move­ments were scarce at the San Fer­nan­do Boys’ RC and sev­er­al oth­er Ro­man Catholic schools around the city yes­ter­day.

Catholic Ed­u­ca­tion Board of Man­age­ment CEO Sharon Man­groo told Guardian Me­dia this was the case across the coun­try. She be­lieves the ab­sen­teeism of both teach­ers and stu­dents were re­spons­es to TTUTA’s call to stay home, as both oc­cur­rences co­in­cid­ed.

Mu­cu­rapo Girls’ RC School and Sa­cred Heart Girls’ RC School, Port-of-Spain, were among the few with a high turnout.

«There was gen­er­al­ly a very, very low turnout. It was low­er than 50 per cent in the ma­jor­i­ty of schools. We have one or two in­di­vid­ual schools where the teacher turnout was record­ed as high, but that was just one or two,» Man­groo said.

She ex­pects that af­ter teach­ers looked af­ter their in­ter­est yes­ter­day, they will re­turn to­day to tend to the chil­dren’s wel­fare with the same vigour. She said the board was in touch with prin­ci­pals and teach­ers over the Ju­ly/Au­gust break and ac­knowl­edged their hard work in prepa­ra­tion for the new aca­d­e­m­ic year.

«I know that our prin­ci­pals and teach­ers have the wel­fare of the stu­dents at heart, and I am con­fi­dent it will con­tin­ue through the rest of the term. I al­so know that they do have to look af­ter them­selves.»

There was a sim­i­lar sit­u­a­tion among An­ju­man Sun­nat-ul-Ja­maat As­so­ci­a­tion (AS­JA) schools.

AS­JA Pres­i­dent Zain­ool Sarafat said pri­ma­ry school at­ten­dance was sig­nif­i­cant­ly be­low av­er­age among teach­ers and stu­dents.

On­ly the Char­lieville AS­JA Pri­ma­ry School in Ch­agua­nas had a de­cent turnout of 92 per cent at­ten­dance among stu­dents and 100 per cent for teach­ers. How­ev­er, at­ten­dance was bet­ter at the sec­ondary schools.

The sit­u­a­tion was bet­ter among Sanatan Dhar­ma Ma­ha Sab­ha (SDMS) schools, where there was a 78 per cent teacher at­ten­dance and 65 per cent of stu­dents showed up for class­es. In one school, 457 of 598 stu­dents showed up.

Among SDMS pri­ma­ry schools, 60 per cent of teach­ers re­port­ed for du­ty while 45 per cent of stu­dents stayed away.

The Pres­by­ter­ian Pri­ma­ry School Board of Ed­u­ca­tion saw teacher ab­sen­teeism of 80 per cent and 91 per cent of stu­dents. There was no school at Grant Memo­r­i­al Pres­by­ter­ian School, where re­pairs con­tin­ued yes­ter­day. It will re­open to­mor­row. Princes Town Pres­by­ter­ian Pri­ma­ry Schools # 1 and 2 were dis­missed ear­ly due to elec­tri­cal is­sues.

