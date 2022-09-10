Schedule for the 10 Days of Mourning over Queen Elizabeth II

As the United Kingdom and the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace has released a schedule for the days of mourning until her funeral next week Saturday.
Some of these plans may change in the days ahead.
Friday
The queen’s coffin will be moved to the ballroom at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, covered in the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers that is changed daily. The many staff members at Balmoral and its vast estate will be able to pay their respects.
From the moment of Elizabeth’s death in Balmoral Castle, Charles officially became the monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as the head of state of Commonwealth countries such as Australia and Canada. The new king will be known as Charles III, a royal spokesperson said Thursday.
It’s a busy time for the new king, who will speak with Prime Minister Liz Truss, release a written statement and record a TV address to the nation, to be broadcast later Friday.
Such is the expected outpouring of grief that space is being allocated outside Buckingham Palace, the British monarch’s administrative headquarters, and at the queen’s other residences, for flowers and other tributes from the public, before they are then gathered and taken to a designated floral tribute area in the adjacent Green Park. Thousands of people are expected to leave messages in books of condolences at Buckingham and St. James’s palaces, also in London, and at Windsor Castle, the family home of Britain’s kings and queens for 1,000 years.
Westminster Abbey’s tenor bell and Great Tom, the state bell at St. Paul’s Cathedral, will peal over London from noon for one hour. A royal gun salute will be fired at Hyde Park in London and the Tower of London at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. ET), one every 10 seconds for each year of Elizabeth’s life.
The Sebastopol bell, captured from Russian forces during the 19th century Crimean War, will also sound at Windsor Castle once a minute for every year of her life.
Flags on official buildings will fly at half-staff until 8 a.m. (3 a.m. ET) on the final day of national mourning, while flags in London’s Parliament Square and the Mall will be dressed in black crepe and tassels. A service of thanksgiving takes place at St. Paul’s Cathedral, although the new king is not expected to be there.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian