Schedule for the 10 Days of Mourning over Queen Elizabeth II

As the Unit­ed King­dom and the world mourns the pass­ing of Queen Eliz­a­beth II, Buck­ing­ham Palace has re­leased a sched­ule for the days of mourn­ing un­til her fu­ner­al next week Sat­ur­day.

Some of these plans may change in the days ahead.

Fri­day

The queen’s cof­fin will be moved to the ball­room at Bal­moral Cas­tle in Scot­land, cov­ered in the roy­al stan­dard of Scot­land and a wreath of flow­ers that is changed dai­ly. The many staff mem­bers at Bal­moral and its vast es­tate will be able to pay their re­spects.

From the mo­ment of Eliz­a­beth’s death in Bal­moral Cas­tle, Charles of­fi­cial­ly be­came the monarch of the Unit­ed King­dom of Britain and North­ern Ire­land, as well as the head of state of Com­mon­wealth coun­tries such as Aus­tralia and Cana­da. The new king will be known as Charles III, a roy­al spokesper­son said Thurs­day.

It’s a busy time for the new king, who will speak with Prime Min­is­ter Liz Truss, re­lease a writ­ten state­ment and record a TV ad­dress to the na­tion, to be broad­cast lat­er Fri­day.

Such is the ex­pect­ed out­pour­ing of grief that space is be­ing al­lo­cat­ed out­side Buck­ing­ham Palace, the British monarch’s ad­min­is­tra­tive head­quar­ters, and at the queen’s oth­er res­i­dences, for flow­ers and oth­er trib­utes from the pub­lic, be­fore they are then gath­ered and tak­en to a des­ig­nat­ed flo­ral trib­ute area in the ad­ja­cent Green Park. Thou­sands of peo­ple are ex­pect­ed to leave mes­sages in books of con­do­lences at Buck­ing­ham and St. James’s palaces, al­so in Lon­don, and at Wind­sor Cas­tle, the fam­i­ly home of Britain’s kings and queens for 1,000 years.

West­min­ster Abbey’s tenor bell and Great Tom, the state bell at St. Paul’s Cathe­dral, will peal over Lon­don from noon for one hour. A roy­al gun salute will be fired at Hyde Park in Lon­don and the Tow­er of Lon­don at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. ET), one every 10 sec­onds for each year of Eliz­a­beth’s life.

The Se­bastopol bell, cap­tured from Russ­ian forces dur­ing the 19th cen­tu­ry Crimean War, will al­so sound at Wind­sor Cas­tle once a minute for every year of her life.

Flags on of­fi­cial build­ings will fly at half-staff un­til 8 a.m. (3 a.m. ET) on the fi­nal day of na­tion­al mourn­ing, while flags in Lon­don’s Par­lia­ment Square and the Mall will be dressed in black crepe and tas­sels. A ser­vice of thanks­giv­ing takes place at St. Paul’s Cathe­dral, al­though the new king is not ex­pect­ed to be there.

