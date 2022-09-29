Saying farewell to a stalwart

Journalism is a thankless job.
The working hours are erratic and financially, there is nothing especially rewarding about the profession.
Everything you produce is critiqued and sometimes even criticised by politicians and the public alike, with even the closest of friends and family sometimes falling into this category.
Therefore, it could be easy to walk away from this job
In fact, many do exercise that option.
What usually drives a person to stay in journalism, however, is passion.
The passion to speak truth to power and to be a voice for the voiceless in the face of condemnation.
Today, we at Guardian Media prepare to say goodbye to one of those individuals who have stood the test of time in journalism locally – our very own Rosemarie Sant.
Sant, nee Balgobin, became a household name in the 1990s, initially making TV6 a force to be reckoned with in local television.
And so, when Guardian Media Limited decided to open its own television station, there was no surprise that she would be headhunted.
On Monday, CNC3 celebrated its 17th anniversary.
Mrs Sant has been here with us from the very start.
As Head of News, she was integral in ensuring that CNC3 become a powerhouse in local media.
Sant has also helped build the careers of several of this country’s current crop of outstanding journalists.
Anchors like Ryan Bachoo and Ria Rambally, as well as journalists Akash Samaroo, Otto Carrington and cameraman Timothy Chasteau all credit Sant for their development.
Tomorrow, Sant officially retires as the Managing Editor of our One Newsroom.
Lead Editor Content Sampson Nanton, who joined Sant at CNC3 prior to the launch of the station, will hold the reins during the transition to our incoming Managing Editor Kaymar Jordan.
«Rose has been an invaluable member of the Guardian Media team since 2005. I would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her stellar service, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,» Guardian Media’s Managing Director Hepburn Malcolm has said.
It is often very hard to say goodbye to an individual who has done so much for an organisation. We at Guardian Media, however, take this moment to thank Sant for her dedicated and committed service to the organisation and local journalism as a whole and wish her all the best ahead.
