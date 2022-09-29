Saying farewell to a stalwart

Entornointeligente.com /

Jour­nal­ism is a thank­less job.

The work­ing hours are er­rat­ic and fi­nan­cial­ly, there is noth­ing es­pe­cial­ly re­ward­ing about the pro­fes­sion.

Every­thing you pro­duce is cri­tiqued and some­times even crit­i­cised by politi­cians and the pub­lic alike, with even the clos­est of friends and fam­i­ly some­times falling in­to this cat­e­go­ry.

There­fore, it could be easy to walk away from this job

In fact, many do ex­er­cise that op­tion.

What usu­al­ly dri­ves a per­son to stay in jour­nal­ism, how­ev­er, is pas­sion.

The pas­sion to speak truth to pow­er and to be a voice for the voice­less in the face of con­dem­na­tion.

To­day, we at Guardian Me­dia pre­pare to say good­bye to one of those in­di­vid­u­als who have stood the test of time in jour­nal­ism lo­cal­ly – our very own Rose­marie Sant.

Sant, nee Bal­go­b­in, be­came a house­hold name in the 1990s, ini­tial­ly mak­ing TV6 a force to be reck­oned with in lo­cal tele­vi­sion.

And so, when Guardian Me­dia Lim­it­ed de­cid­ed to open its own tele­vi­sion sta­tion, there was no sur­prise that she would be head­hunt­ed.

On Mon­day, CNC3 cel­e­brat­ed its 17th an­niver­sary.

Mrs Sant has been here with us from the very start.

As Head of News, she was in­te­gral in en­sur­ing that CNC3 be­come a pow­er­house in lo­cal me­dia.

Sant has al­so helped build the ca­reers of sev­er­al of this coun­try’s cur­rent crop of out­stand­ing jour­nal­ists.

An­chors like Ryan Ba­choo and Ria Ram­bal­ly, as well as jour­nal­ists Akash Sama­roo, Ot­to Car­ring­ton and cam­era­man Tim­o­thy Chasteau all cred­it Sant for their de­vel­op­ment.

To­mor­row, Sant of­fi­cial­ly re­tires as the Man­ag­ing Ed­i­tor of our One News­room.

Lead Ed­i­tor Con­tent Samp­son Nan­ton, who joined Sant at CNC3 pri­or to the launch of the sta­tion, will hold the reins dur­ing the tran­si­tion to our in­com­ing Man­ag­ing Ed­i­tor Kay­mar Jor­dan.

«Rose has been an in­valu­able mem­ber of the Guardian Me­dia team since 2005. I would like to take this op­por­tu­ni­ty to thank her for her stel­lar ser­vice, and wish her all the best in her fu­ture en­deav­ours,» Guardian Me­dia’s Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor Hep­burn Mal­colm has said.

It is of­ten very hard to say good­bye to an in­di­vid­ual who has done so much for an or­gan­i­sa­tion. We at Guardian Me­dia, how­ev­er, take this mo­ment to thank Sant for her ded­i­cat­ed and com­mit­ted ser­vice to the or­gan­i­sa­tion and lo­cal jour­nal­ism as a whole and wish her all the best ahead.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com