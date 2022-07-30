Say no to Saboto, Camillo is the way to go!

Entornointeligente.com /

By On-Foot Observer

«It is not always a righteous act to render onto Caesar» – On-Foot Observer

Not too long ago, social media news pages provided us with a picture of the Honourable Saboto Caesar stepping into the prime ministerial vehicular transport. He was in the role of acting prime minister, and it was most unsettling. What was worrying is what it may have signified.

It is a widely-held belief that the prime minister is hell-bent on his son, the Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, replacing him as leader of the political party, and prime minister of the country. This conflicts with the common view that the best man for the job is actually the Honourable Saboto Caesar. Some would say that the prime minister has been positioning Camillo to assume leadership for years —grooming his ever so curly hair with skill and precision. Somehow, however, we see Saboto placed in the acting role during the prime minister’s recent absence.

Why would the prime minister feed people’s delusions like this?

Why would he wilfully throw kerosene to a flame that could burn him?

Is it that he is just that fair and even-handed?

For those of you who share the belief that the prime minister is dead set on Camillo becoming the next prime minister. You may well be right, but ask yourself these questions:

After going through all that trouble, why would he allow a situation like this to play out in the public, making Saboto look even more prime ministerial? Why would he tantalise Mr. Caesar’s taste buds for prime ministership, and further validate the party supporters’ conviction that he is most suitable, and deserving.

Now, we know that the convention most likely would be limited to the election of a deputy leader of the political party, and not the overall leader. The natural thing to think would be that whoever gets to be deputy is next in line for the leadership, as we are led to believe. Could that same unsettling picture of Saboto in the acting role be an indication that he is destined to become deputy, and in a natural and predictable progression, become the new leader of the party, and thus prime minister? Can it be that straight-forward?

Did that showing happen randomly? Or is it a part of the plan? Not Plan A that most of us think that we have all figured out, which ends with Mr. Camillo at the helm, and taking the glorious seat of the prime minister — by any means. What I am pointing to is a hypothetical Plan B . In this alternate scenario, the party supporters who prefer Saboto as leader get what they want. Mr. Caesar assumes leadership and becomes prime minister. Everyone is satisfied. Mr. Caesar himself may be pleasantly surprised too, and may feel quite appreciated. The people’s champion would have the champion’s belt to show.

However, under what circumstances do you imagine the prime minister allowing Saboto a clearer path to the prime minister’s seat after all that grooming that he has done elsewhere? Saboto himself seems to have been under some type of grooming as well, even though he lacks Camillo’s fullness of scalp. His grooming may have been for a specific role —the preservation of a critical flexibility. He makes for a great contingency pick, to a contingency plan. Things can get unpredictable, and can take a turn for the worse. This may be the instance in which his true value is realised. Surely, the prime minister would not set his own son up for failure. Therefore, Saboto becoming prime minister may be nothing short of a bad omen.

I mean no disrespect to the Honourable Saboto Caesar, and I don’t intend to cast doubt on his ability to lead. It would surely represent a shared triumph for common Vincentian to see the little black boy elevated to such a high office, against the odds. I can’t say that I myself won’t like to see that, but at what cost? If Plan B takes shape, we may get what we want, but we may not really want what we get.

«Do not render onto Caesar a pocket of devalued coins for he may be doomed to come up short» — On-Foot Observer

The views expressed herein are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the opinions or editorial position of iWitness News. Opinion pieces can be submitted to [email protected] .

