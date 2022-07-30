Savanna-La-Mar Primary School gets funding support

Entornointeligente.com /

The Savanna-la-Mar Primary School will benefit from financial assistance of US$10,000 per annum over the next two years under the revised Adopt-A-School Programme of the National Education Trust (NET).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide the support was signed by representatives of Dreams To Reality (DTR) Foundation, Dequity Capital Management and the school, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Education and Youth in Kingston on Thursday.

Acting chief education officer, Dr Kasan Troupe, who represented Portfolio Minister, Fayval Williams at the signing, lauded the partnership as a «gift that will continue to give.»

«Education is a weapon that breaks the cycle of poverty and gives people the opportunity to transform their economic and social realities. You are not just touching the individuals who will benefit directly, but those who will benefit [indirectly],» she pointed out.

She said that the education sector requires «all hands on deck», to provide students with opportunities that will enrich their learning.

