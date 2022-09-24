Saudi King & Crown Prince send messages wishing T&T prosperity

Entornointeligente.com /

Sau­di Ara­bia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mo­hammed Bin Salman have sent mes­sages con­grat­u­lat­ing Trinidad and To­ba­go on the an­niver­sary of her coun­try’s Re­pub­lic Day.

The mes­sages were sent as a ca­ble to Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes.

King Salman, who is al­so known as the Cus­to­di­an of the Two Holy Mosques, wished con­stant good health and hap­pi­ness to Pres­i­dent Weekes, and steady progress and pros­per­i­ty to the gov­ern­ment and peo­ple of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Crown Prince Mo­hammed Bin Salman, who is the deputy prime min­is­ter and min­is­ter of de­fense, al­so sent a ca­ble of con­grat­u­la­tions to Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

In his ca­ble, the Crown Prince al­so wished pros­per­i­ty and progress on T&T.

It is tra­di­tion­al for na­tions that have diplo­mat­ic ties to T&T, to ex­press greet­ings on na­tion­al days of recog­ni­tion.

