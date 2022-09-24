Saudi King & Crown Prince send messages wishing T&T prosperity

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have sent messages congratulating Trinidad and Tobago on the anniversary of her country’s Republic Day.
The messages were sent as a cable to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
King Salman, who is also known as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, wished constant good health and happiness to President Weekes, and steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is the deputy prime minister and minister of defense, also sent a cable of congratulations to President Paula-Mae Weekes of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
In his cable, the Crown Prince also wished prosperity and progress on T&T.
It is traditional for nations that have diplomatic ties to T&T, to express greetings on national days of recognition.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian