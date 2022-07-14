The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago is advising that mask-wearing remains optional.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), in accordance with the lifting of the mask mandate on Sunday, July 17th, advises that mask-wearing remains OPTIONAL to customers moving beyond this threshold towards easing of restrictions.
SATT reminds customers to remain cognizant of the threat posed by COVID-19 and its variants. Supermarkets will ensure the high levels of sanitation remains in place as health protocols including fogging of premises, misting of trolleys and baskets continue while markers placed across the stores remain visible.
We urge customers to carry a strong sense of personal responsibility for their own protection as they go about their shopping needs. We would like to remind you to measure your distance, ensure pocket sanitiser is in your possession and be mindful of your neighbour in the aisle and at the register.
It is strongly recommended however to wear a mask for your own protection as the case may be during peak shopping times. Staff who are also positioned on a continuous basis in offices and public spaces are also strongly urged to mask as necessary for their own protection.
SATT welcomes the lifting of masks as we take one more step towards the resumption of the new normal while ensuring that checks are put in place for health and safety procedures.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian