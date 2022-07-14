SATT reminds customers to remain cognizant of the threat posed by COVID-19

Entornointeligente.com /

The Su­per­mar­ket As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go is ad­vis­ing that mask-wear­ing re­mains op­tion­al.

Ac­cord­ing to this press re­lease, SATT re­minds cus­tomers to re­main cog­nizant of the threat posed by COVID-19 and its vari­ants.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease from SATT:

The Su­per­mar­ket As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (SATT), in ac­cor­dance with the lift­ing of the mask man­date on Sun­day, Ju­ly 17th, ad­vis­es that mask-wear­ing re­mains OP­TION­AL to cus­tomers mov­ing be­yond this thresh­old to­wards eas­ing of re­stric­tions.

SATT re­minds cus­tomers to re­main cog­nizant of the threat posed by COVID-19 and its vari­ants. Su­per­mar­kets will en­sure the high lev­els of san­i­ta­tion re­mains in place as health pro­to­cols in­clud­ing fog­ging of premis­es, mist­ing of trol­leys and bas­kets con­tin­ue while mark­ers placed across the stores re­main vis­i­ble.

We urge cus­tomers to car­ry a strong sense of per­son­al re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for their own pro­tec­tion as they go about their shop­ping needs. We would like to re­mind you to mea­sure your dis­tance, en­sure pock­et sani­tis­er is in your pos­ses­sion and be mind­ful of your neigh­bour in the aisle and at the reg­is­ter.

It is strong­ly rec­om­mend­ed how­ev­er to wear a mask for your own pro­tec­tion as the case may be dur­ing peak shop­ping times. Staff who are al­so po­si­tioned on a con­tin­u­ous ba­sis in of­fices and pub­lic spaces are al­so strong­ly urged to mask as nec­es­sary for their own pro­tec­tion.

SATT wel­comes the lift­ing of masks as we take one more step to­wards the re­sump­tion of the new nor­mal while en­sur­ing that checks are put in place for health and safe­ty pro­ce­dures.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com