Santa Fe packing the power

Before the Palisade took over as Hyundai’s ultra premium model, the Santa Fe was holding down the fort for the automaker. With production starting over two decades ago, this SUV has always been a ‘do-it-all’ vehicle, that had the perfect combination of features for both city and rural life.

Now in its fourth generation, which started production in 2018, the Santa Fe has stuck to its mantra as a multifaceted vehicle that can cater to families and adventure lovers. I remember driving the previous model and enjoying the ride, as well as the compact look, which was in keeping with the standard design language at the time.

For this model, the character lines are sharper and the vehicle has got more toned, as though it had gone to an automotive gym. Hyundia has abandoned the plain sheet metal for a more defined look, starting with the radiation grille which takes up more than 80 per cent of the front fascia.

The light configuration has also seen an overhaul, with the thinning of the daytime run lights and an additional set of Dynamic Bending Headlights, which is housed in a separate panel. The vehicle still has a compact appearance with proportionate dimensions, that gives it an aggressive appearance.

The interior is laid out in a sleek manner with a design style that reflects European influences, much similar to that of the Mazda SUVs. The A/C vents are outlined with chrome accents to provide a rich contrast to the leather finish that is used throughout the vehicle. There are also additional carbon fibre-style accents that run along surfaces of the dashboard to further cement the message of class. Another thing that stood out to me was the quilted texture of the door speakers; it doesn’t do anything for the sound quality, but it looks good. On the topic of sound, the Santa Fe packs over 10 speakers, which help to provide a good audio experience for all seven occupants.

