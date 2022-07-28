Sanjay now in remission:Promises to help other cancer victims

Cancer-stricken Mayaro youth Sanjay Sampat says his cancer is now in remission almost a month after he flew to the Max Super Speciality Hospital in India to undergo a bone marrow transplant.
Speaking to Guardian Media via WhatsApp, Sanjay said he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his brother Donald Sampat, who left Trinidad on Wednesday night for India.
Donald was declared a 10 out of 10 match and will donate stem cells for Sanjay’s bone marrow operation.
Sanjay said he was excited that he was now in remission and was eagerly anticipating the day when he could finally say he had beat cancer.
«Things are going smoothly and I thank God for that. I want to thank my family, my parents and my brothers, especially Donald, who has been fighting hard to save me from day one,» Sanjay said.
He added that the messages of comfort and solace he has received from the public have also helped him to keep a positive spirit.
Once he beats cancer, Sanjay said he plans to use the rest of his life to help other cancer victims.
«When all this is over and I am at least three quarters recovered, I want to help the cancer community, giving talks and letting people know the alternatives and to never give up,» he said.
Meanwhile, Donald said he was also grateful for the progress his brother has made.
«He has two doses of chemotherapy and is on some light chemotherapy via injections. His blood count levels and platelets have been recuperating very well and are almost back to normal,» Donald said.
He added that once he reaches India tomorrow, the treatment for the surgery will begin.
«Sanjay is speaking better and all the pains he got on his foot have gone. The treatment is going very well,» he said.
Donald said they have paid out the balance for the first portion of treatment and are now trying to raise the US$35,000 to pay for the bone marrow surgery. He said the family has six weeks to raise the money.
Several fundraisers have been organised. Anyone wanting to assist Sanjay can call 388-7029 or 715-1126 or 792-2134.
Donations can also be made to https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-save-sanjay-sampat. Deposits can be made at RBC savings AC#100096170742097 or Republic Bank Savings Account #470021929731
