Sanjay now in remission:Promises to help other cancer victims

Can­cer-strick­en Ma­yaro youth San­jay Sam­pat says his can­cer is now in re­mis­sion al­most a month af­ter he flew to the Max Su­per Spe­cial­i­ty Hos­pi­tal in In­dia to un­der­go a bone mar­row trans­plant.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia via What­sApp, San­jay said he was ea­ger­ly await­ing the ar­rival of his broth­er Don­ald Sam­pat, who left Trinidad on Wednes­day night for In­dia.

Don­ald was de­clared a 10 out of 10 match and will do­nate stem cells for San­jay’s bone mar­row op­er­a­tion.

San­jay said he was ex­cit­ed that he was now in re­mis­sion and was ea­ger­ly an­tic­i­pat­ing the day when he could fi­nal­ly say he had beat can­cer.

«Things are go­ing smooth­ly and I thank God for that. I want to thank my fam­i­ly, my par­ents and my broth­ers, es­pe­cial­ly Don­ald, who has been fight­ing hard to save me from day one,» San­jay said.

He added that the mes­sages of com­fort and so­lace he has re­ceived from the pub­lic have al­so helped him to keep a pos­i­tive spir­it.

Once he beats can­cer, San­jay said he plans to use the rest of his life to help oth­er can­cer vic­tims.

«When all this is over and I am at least three quar­ters re­cov­ered, I want to help the can­cer com­mu­ni­ty, giv­ing talks and let­ting peo­ple know the al­ter­na­tives and to nev­er give up,» he said.

Mean­while, Don­ald said he was al­so grate­ful for the progress his broth­er has made.

«He has two dos­es of chemother­a­py and is on some light chemother­a­py via in­jec­tions. His blood count lev­els and platelets have been re­cu­per­at­ing very well and are al­most back to nor­mal,» Don­ald said.

He added that once he reach­es In­dia to­mor­row, the treat­ment for the surgery will be­gin.

«San­jay is speak­ing bet­ter and all the pains he got on his foot have gone. The treat­ment is go­ing very well,» he said.

Don­ald said they have paid out the bal­ance for the first por­tion of treat­ment and are now try­ing to raise the US$35,000 to pay for the bone mar­row surgery. He said the fam­i­ly has six weeks to raise the mon­ey.

Sev­er­al fundrais­ers have been or­gan­ised. Any­one want­i­ng to as­sist San­jay can call 388-7029 or 715-1126 or 792-2134.

Do­na­tions can al­so be made to https://fund­met­nt.com/cam­paign/help-save-san­jay-sam­pat. De­posits can be made at RBC sav­ings AC#100096170742097 or Re­pub­lic Bank Sav­ings Ac­count #470021929731

