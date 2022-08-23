Sanjay dies in India

Cancer-stricken Mayaro youth, Sanjay Sampat, has lost his battle with cancer, just days after he underwent a bone marrow operation.
The news shocked many who supported the family in raising funds to send Sanjay abroad for treatment.
His parents, Chatram and Shanty, are still in India, and are desperate to come home with their son’s body.
Brother Donald Sampat said Sanjay developed a bacterial infection and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Super Specialty Hospital over the weekend. He died before midnight on Monday.
