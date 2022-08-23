Sanjay dies in India

Entornointeligente.com /

Can­cer-strick­en Ma­yaro youth, San­jay Sam­pat, has lost his bat­tle with can­cer, just days af­ter he un­der­went a bone mar­row op­er­a­tion.

The news shocked many who sup­port­ed the fam­i­ly in rais­ing funds to send San­jay abroad for treat­ment.

His par­ents, Cha­tram and Shan­ty, are still in In­dia, and are des­per­ate to come home with their son’s body.

Broth­er Don­ald Sam­pat said San­jay de­vel­oped a bac­te­r­i­al in­fec­tion and was trans­ferred to the In­ten­sive Care Unit of the Max Su­per Spe­cial­ty Hos­pi­tal over the week­end. He died be­fore mid­night on Mon­day.

