Sandy, Laurence to represent T&T at Junior Worlds

Rising cycling talents Phoebe Sandy and Devante Laurence will represent T&T at the UCI Track Cycling Junior World Championships, August 23-27 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Sandy, 18, cruised to the qualifying time of 12.3 seconds by producing a blistering 12.1 seconds at the qualifiers at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva, earlier this year, but Laurence who did not make the qualifying standard earned a discretionary pick from the T&T Cycling Federation. `
Last month, Laurence, through his club Arima Wheelers Cycle Club (AWCC), successfully filed a High Court injunction to prevent the cycling federation (TTCF) from registering its selected cyclists for the Junior Worlds.
The affidavit filed by AWCC president Joel Browne, stated that the decision by the TTCF to not select Laurence based on him not attaining the qualifying standard in the Flying 200m, despite him registering the fastest time during the qualifiers, was inherently flawed.
According to the court filings in the case, obtained by Guardian Media, on March 1, the federation informed Laurence and the club that the trials for the event, which is scheduled to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, next month, would be held on May 7.
Laurence, who was recovering from a grade two muscle tear injury, was given a deferred date in June to undergo his trial. He completed the trial and recorded the fastest time in the Junior Men Flying 200m Sprint and the Keirin, with a time of 11.518 seconds.
The club wrote to the federation requesting that Laurence be selected to represent the country at the event.
The federation claimed that he could not be selected as he did not meet the qualifying standard required under its policy and procedure for local and foreign competitions.
After being selected last month, Laurance made an apeal to Fundmetnt for donations up to press time he had raised $29,761 from his target of TT$59,000 which represents 50 percent of his total.
The team of Sandy, Laurence and coach Gregory Dandrade will leave on Friday.
Yesterday, Sandy said she will be targeting podium finishes and believes she has what it takes to achieve it. She will contest the flying 200 metres, which will hopefully qualify her for the match sprint that follows. She will also compete in the 500m sprints and the keirin event. Her first race will be on August 24 with the flying 200m.
Sandy said she has done research on her potential competitors at the Worlds and has realised that they’re all doing similar times.
«I want to do well. I intend to put my best foot forward and represent my country and I believe I can do that,» Sandy said. Sandy, who made the qualifying time for the Junior Worlds in Egypt last year, did not go because of no funding.
She also made the qualifying standard for the Pan Am Under-23 Youth Games but was too young to attend.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian