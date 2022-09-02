Sando street named after late dramatist, educator Lee Wah

Entornointeligente.com /

For many of us who know of James Lee Wah, it would be for his renowned work in dra­mat­ic arts and ed­u­ca­tion.

But when San Fer­nan­do May­or Ju­nia Re­grel­lo un­veiled the sign at the bot­tom of San Fer­nan­do Hill yes­ter­day, of­fi­cial­ly dub­bing it James Lee Wah Street, it was to ho­n­our the the­atre icon’s brav­ery in sav­ing the trea­sured land­mark.

There was a qui­et cel­e­bra­tion at the un­veil­ing yes­ter­day, as Lee Wah died in 2020, two years af­ter his wife Mavis Ar­scott.

His son David al­so died, daugh­ter Sharon was in­ca­pac­i­tat­ed and el­dest child Kath­leen was in the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca.

How­ev­er, a fam­i­ly friend and chair­man of the San Fer­nan­do The­atre Coun­cil, David Sam­my, said the fam­i­ly was thrilled with the ho­n­our.

Re­grel­lo said the street, which starts on Cir­cu­lar Road and ends at the Vis­i­tors’ Cen­tre atop the Hill, pre­vi­ous­ly had no name. He ex­plained that the pro­ce­dure for nam­ing a street re­quires a pe­ti­tion from res­i­dents.

Apart from the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty and Soong’s Great Wall Restau­rant, there are no res­i­dents on the street. There­fore, he fore­sees lit­tle to no op­po­si­tion to the de­ci­sion tak­en by the San Fer­nan­do City Cor­po­ra­tion. More so, he be­lieves peo­ple would not ob­ject to the street name be­cause of Lee Wah’s role in the de­vel­op­ment of the land­scape of San Fer­nan­do.

«Many of us who know San Fer­nan­do well can tes­ti­fy to James’ con­tri­bu­tion. But what stands out to us is his com­mit­ment to the restora­tion of San Fer­nan­do Hill and where it is to­day.

«We all know that be­tween 1986 and 1988, he cam­paigned for this cause, some­times by him­self, block­ing the streets, block­ing trac­tors, block­ing con­trac­tors, block­ing trans­porta­tion, and peo­ple mov­ing on­to the hill be­cause he saw the good of this,» Re­grel­lo said.

Fast for­ward to to­day; the Hill went from be­ing a quar­ry to a leisure park where droves of peo­ple gath­ered around to watch the In­de­pen­dence Day fire­works dis­play on Wednes­day.

Re­grel­lo said Lee Wah had an in­ter­est­ing life sto­ry. Af­ter re­ceiv­ing an aca­d­e­m­ic schol­ar­ship, he chose to study Eng­lish at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ Mona Cam­pus in Ja­maica. Up­on re­turn­ing to T&T in 1956, he chose to get in­volved in the arts and to be an ed­u­ca­tor at Na­pari­ma Col­lege.

«So many peo­ple would have ben­e­fit­ed from his teach­ing and his com­mit­ment to the arts. One name that comes to mind is Sul­li­van Walk­er, who went off to the Unit­ed States and made it in Hol­ly­wood and made it in movies and made it on Broad­way. That was a prod­uct of James Lee Wah and there are so many oth­ers. James’ com­mit­ment to the art is un­speak­able and goes on and on.»

Sam­my chimed in, say­ing that while many peo­ple knew Lee Wah as a teacher, ad­min­is­tra­tor and drama­tist, he was a so­cial ac­tivist and en­vi­ron­men­tal­ist long be­fore the term was pop­u­lar with politi­cians and beau­ty pageant con­tes­tants.

Sam­my re­called that cit­i­zens took is­sue with the quar­ry­ing of the Hill, as dur­ing the dry sea­son the res­i­dents com­plained about the dust and when the rainy sea­son came, there would be a lot of sludge.

«Mr Lee Wah, be­ing a man of ac­tion, formed a group called the San Fer­nan­do City Cit­i­zens Ac­tion Com­mit­tee in 1976 and they had about six or sev­en things on the agen­da, ne of them be­ing San Fer­nan­do Hill.

«He was able, along with Carl Mo­han who was his deputy at the time in that or­gan­i­sa­tion, to get the quar­ry­ing stopped in 1977,» Sam­my said.

