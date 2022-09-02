Sando street named after late dramatist, educator Lee Wah

For many of us who know of James Lee Wah, it would be for his renowned work in dramatic arts and education.
But when San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello unveiled the sign at the bottom of San Fernando Hill yesterday, officially dubbing it James Lee Wah Street, it was to honour the theatre icon’s bravery in saving the treasured landmark.
There was a quiet celebration at the unveiling yesterday, as Lee Wah died in 2020, two years after his wife Mavis Arscott.
His son David also died, daughter Sharon was incapacitated and eldest child Kathleen was in the United States of America.
However, a family friend and chairman of the San Fernando Theatre Council, David Sammy, said the family was thrilled with the honour.
Regrello said the street, which starts on Circular Road and ends at the Visitors’ Centre atop the Hill, previously had no name. He explained that the procedure for naming a street requires a petition from residents.
Apart from the Water and Sewerage Authority and Soong’s Great Wall Restaurant, there are no residents on the street. Therefore, he foresees little to no opposition to the decision taken by the San Fernando City Corporation. More so, he believes people would not object to the street name because of Lee Wah’s role in the development of the landscape of San Fernando.
«Many of us who know San Fernando well can testify to James’ contribution. But what stands out to us is his commitment to the restoration of San Fernando Hill and where it is today.
«We all know that between 1986 and 1988, he campaigned for this cause, sometimes by himself, blocking the streets, blocking tractors, blocking contractors, blocking transportation, and people moving onto the hill because he saw the good of this,» Regrello said.
Fast forward to today; the Hill went from being a quarry to a leisure park where droves of people gathered around to watch the Independence Day fireworks display on Wednesday.
Regrello said Lee Wah had an interesting life story. After receiving an academic scholarship, he chose to study English at the University of the West Indies’ Mona Campus in Jamaica. Upon returning to T&T in 1956, he chose to get involved in the arts and to be an educator at Naparima College.
«So many people would have benefited from his teaching and his commitment to the arts. One name that comes to mind is Sullivan Walker, who went off to the United States and made it in Hollywood and made it in movies and made it on Broadway. That was a product of James Lee Wah and there are so many others. James’ commitment to the art is unspeakable and goes on and on.»
Sammy chimed in, saying that while many people knew Lee Wah as a teacher, administrator and dramatist, he was a social activist and environmentalist long before the term was popular with politicians and beauty pageant contestants.
Sammy recalled that citizens took issue with the quarrying of the Hill, as during the dry season the residents complained about the dust and when the rainy season came, there would be a lot of sludge.
«Mr Lee Wah, being a man of action, formed a group called the San Fernando City Citizens Action Committee in 1976 and they had about six or seven things on the agenda, ne of them being San Fernando Hill.
«He was able, along with Carl Mohan who was his deputy at the time in that organisation, to get the quarrying stopped in 1977,» Sammy said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian