Sando group celebrates Independence with street parade

San Fernandians held their own Independence Day Street parade on Wednesday, paying tribute to local icons.
The parade was organised by the group Ladies and Gents of San Fernando City.
Spokesperson Celia Barnett-Peterson said the event was refreshing, as the parade focused on community and culture.
Participants of the parade included the Cub Scouts, Girl Guides, Red Cross, Arawak Dance group, T&T Chaconia Performers and Junior Bisnath’s skilled cadre of moko jumbies.
The beautifully dressed revellers journeyed from the Creative Arts Centre to Royal Road, Leroy Calliste Street and then to the Harris Promenade, where a green health expo was held.
Spectators were allowed to purchase and sell agro-processed products, dry products and provisions.
Long-standing political activist and former Culture Minister under the Patrick Manning regime, Joan Yuille-Williams, said she was pleased with the event.
«I am pleased to be with colleagues to wish people a happy 60th anniversary,» she added.
Tricia Ramroop went with her family and expressed appreciation to the organisers.
Rosemarie Graham-Gomes, who went with her grandchildren, said she hoped the event would get greater public support.
Another spectator, Samantha Paul-Gopaul, said despite the low turnout, she was thrilled.
«I’m very excited, I never experienced this in San Fernando before,» she added.
The festivities ended with a fireworks display.
