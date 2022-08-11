Sandals Grenada: Multiple positions available

Entornointeligente.com /

The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

Bar Manager Bartender Bar Porter Junior Sous Chef Restaurant Server Steward Guest Activities Coordinator Storeroom Porter Security Camera Monitor Housekeeping Supervisor Male Housekeeper Junior Concierge Supervisor Junior Concierge Laundry Attendant Landscaper Therapist Water Sports Attendant â» Relief Mate Snuba® Guide Snorkel Guide If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Candidates should be vaccinated for Covid-19. Interested persons should submit their applications by 26 August 2022 via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist Sandals Grenada [email protected]

NB: Please enter «Name of Position» in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

