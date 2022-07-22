San Juan teen killed after altercation with stranger

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the death of a San Juan teenag­er who was killed af­ter he got in­to an al­ter­ca­tion with a stranger.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 7.50 pm on Wednes­day, Robin­ho Ram­sa­roop, 16, was stand­ing near the Just 4 Mi­ni Mart, lo­cat­ed at Sun­shine Av­enue, San Juan, when he got in­to an ar­gu­ment which turned in­to a phys­i­cal al­ter­ca­tion with an­oth­er young man who was un­known to him.

The man left in a ve­hi­cle which sped off. How­ev­er, the ve­hi­cle re­port­ed­ly re­turned around 10 min­utes lat­er and sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions were heard.

Passers-by then saw Ram­sa­roop ly­ing on the ground in front of the shop.

Po­lice said the stu­dent was killed mere me­tres from his home. They are now search­ing for the sus­pect.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com