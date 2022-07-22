San Juan teen killed after altercation with stranger

Police are investigating the death of a San Juan teenager who was killed after he got into an altercation with a stranger.
Investigators said around 7.50 pm on Wednesday, Robinho Ramsaroop, 16, was standing near the Just 4 Mini Mart, located at Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, when he got into an argument which turned into a physical altercation with another young man who was unknown to him.
The man left in a vehicle which sped off. However, the vehicle reportedly returned around 10 minutes later and several loud explosions were heard.
Passers-by then saw Ramsaroop lying on the ground in front of the shop.
Police said the student was killed mere metres from his home. They are now searching for the suspect.
