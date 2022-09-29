San Juan, Presentation look for fourth straight win

Entornointeligente.com /

San Juan Sec­ondary and Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege of San Fer­nan­do will both be hop­ing to ex­tend their per­fect starts to the sea­son in Group B of the Tiger Tanks Sec­ondary Schools Foot­ball League (SS­FL) Pre­mier Di­vi­sion when match­es take place to­day from 4 pm at four venues.

With the top two teams in Group A and Group B ad­vanc­ing to the semi­fi­nal play­offs at the end of their sev­en round-robin match­es, the Jer­ry Moe-coached San Juan North and Pre­sen­ta­tion Col­lege un­der the guid­ance of na­tion­al Un­der-17 coach, Shawn Coop­er share the top spot with a max­i­mum of nine points each from three match­es re­spec­tive­ly, with Queen’s Roy­al Col­lege (QRC), and Ch­agua­nas North Sec­ondary, their clos­est chal­lengers on four points each, fol­lowed by the trio of East Mu­cu­rapo Sec­ondary, Trin­i­ty Col­lege East, and Mal­ick Sec­ondary, all with three points each.

To­day, San Juan North, led by the league’s top scor­er in Lar­ry Noel, will trav­el to face Trin­i­ty Col­lege East at Trinci­ty while Pre­sen­ta­tion is at home to cel­lar-placed Moru­ga Sec­ondary at Union Hall, San Fer­nan­do.

And in the two oth­er match­es, Mal­ick and QRC meet in a long-time North Zone ri­val­ry at St Mary’s Col­lege Ground, Ser­pen­tine Road, St Clair while Ch­agua­nas North Sec­ondary host East Mu­cu­rapo Sec­ondary at African Grounds, En­ter­prise.

