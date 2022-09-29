San Juan, Presentation look for fourth straight win

San Juan Secondary and Presentation College of San Fernando will both be hoping to extend their perfect starts to the season in Group B of the Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division when matches take place today from 4 pm at four venues.
With the top two teams in Group A and Group B advancing to the semifinal playoffs at the end of their seven round-robin matches, the Jerry Moe-coached San Juan North and Presentation College under the guidance of national Under-17 coach, Shawn Cooper share the top spot with a maximum of nine points each from three matches respectively, with Queen’s Royal College (QRC), and Chaguanas North Secondary, their closest challengers on four points each, followed by the trio of East Mucurapo Secondary, Trinity College East, and Malick Secondary, all with three points each.
Today, San Juan North, led by the league’s top scorer in Larry Noel, will travel to face Trinity College East at Trincity while Presentation is at home to cellar-placed Moruga Secondary at Union Hall, San Fernando.
And in the two other matches, Malick and QRC meet in a long-time North Zone rivalry at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair while Chaguanas North Secondary host East Mucurapo Secondary at African Grounds, Enterprise.
