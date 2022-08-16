San Juan man shot multiple times

by Anna-Lisa Paul
A San Juan man who was shot several times on Monday night is currently warded in a stable condition at hospital.
The 27-year-old victim of Thomas Street, Sunshine Avenue was shot on August 15.
Residents contacted police and reported hearing gunshots around 7.40 pm and emerged to find the victim lying on the road in the vicinity of Justin Mini Mart at Sunshine Avenue, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.
A female relative raised an alarm and another rushed to the injured man’s aid and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Up to 8 am today, the victim who sustained injuries on the left side of the chest and face was yet to provide investigators with a statement as he drifted in and out of consciousness.
The victim was scheduled to undergo surgery today.
Forensic personnel processed the scene and recovered two spent shells.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian