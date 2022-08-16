San Juan man shot multiple times

Entornointeligente.com /

by An­na-Lisa Paul

A San Juan man who was shot sev­er­al times on Mon­day night is cur­rent­ly ward­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion at hos­pi­tal.

The 27-year-old vic­tim of Thomas Street, Sun­shine Av­enue was shot on Au­gust 15.

Res­i­dents con­tact­ed po­lice and re­port­ed hear­ing gun­shots around 7.40 pm and emerged to find the vic­tim ly­ing on the road in the vicin­i­ty of Justin Mi­ni Mart at Sun­shine Av­enue, bleed­ing from mul­ti­ple gun­shot wounds to the left side of his body.

A fe­male rel­a­tive raised an alarm and an­oth­er rushed to the in­jured man’s aid and took him to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope.

Up to 8 am to­day, the vic­tim who sus­tained in­juries on the left side of the chest and face was yet to pro­vide in­ves­ti­ga­tors with a state­ment as he drift­ed in and out of con­scious­ness.

The vic­tim was sched­uled to un­der­go surgery to­day.

Foren­sic per­son­nel processed the scene and re­cov­ered two spent shells.

