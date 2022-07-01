San Fernando schools excel at SEA

Entornointeligente.com /

Ameer Has­sanali loves hunt­ing but when he saw his daugh­ter Sumayyah Has­sanali strug­gling with Math­e­mat­ics, he aban­doned his hob­by, took time off from work and be­gan help­ing her.

Their study time to­geth­er not on­ly strength­ened their bonds but en­sured suc­cess as Sumayyah passed for her first-choice school- AS­JA Girls Col­lege.

Hug­ging each oth­er out­side the San Fer­nan­do TML Pri­ma­ry School on Fri­day, Ameer said she scored 92 per cent in Maths.

He said the pan­dem­ic had tak­en a toll on her men­tal­ly as she had missed so­cial­iz­ing with her friends.

«One day she got so up­set and told us she was fed up with on­line school and that she missed her friends. My wife and I had to sit down with her and tell her that soon the pan­dem­ic will be over and she will get to see them again,» he re­called.

Ameer said they set up zoom meet­ings with her class­mates and or­ga­nized lit­tle play­dates so she could de-stress as she en­gaged in her SEA stud­ies.

Ameer praised the Stan­dard 5 teach­ers Shaz­ara Mo­hammed and Im­ti­az Ho­sein for work­ing ex­tra hours to sup­port their stu­dents.

«The teach­ers es­pe­cial­ly Miss Shaz­ara Mo­hammed were there help­ing the stu­dents will­ing­ly giv­ing up their time af­ter school hours. Be­cause of their sac­ri­fice Sumayyah did so well,» he added.

Mean­while, 14 stu­dents who achieved the high­est grades re­ceived tro­phies as they drove by the school to col­lect their re­sult slips.

Is­abel­la Bethelmy, who was one of the school’s top per­form­ers said she was hap­py that she passed for her first choice. Her moth­er Dr Vanes­sa Har­ry hugged her say­ing she had worked hard to achieve her top grades which earned her a place at Na­pari­ma Girls High School.

Mean­while, Stan­dard five Im­ti­az Ho­sein said he was al­so pleased with the stu­dents per­for­mance.

«The re­sults at San Fer­nan­do TML were ex­treme­ly good this year, giv­en the dif­fi­cul­ties of Covid. This class was on­line for the ma­jor­i­ty of SEA prepa­ra­tion and we are proud of our stu­dents,» Ho­sein said.

At San Fer­nan­do AS­JA Pri­ma­ry School, Al­liana Ali hugged her par­ents, Lind­say and Im­ti­az Ali as they walked out of the school. Lind­say said they were hap­py to get their grades on­line this year even though it took a while to ac­cess it.

Mean­while, at Cedar Grove Pri­vate School, the wife of crick­eter and crick­et coach Samuel Badree cel­e­brat­ed with their daugh­ter Sama­ra who al­so at­tained her first choice.

«I am ex­cit­ed for her. It has been tough for the kids, Cedar Grove did ex­cel­lent­ly,» Sta­cy said.

An­oth­er stu­dent Bradley Gopeesingh was al­so hap­py.

» I wasn’t ex­pect­ing to pass for Naps, that was my dream. I am very hap­py. I got a Playsta­tion 5 and a phone al­ready so I don’t want any­thing else,» he added.

The prin­ci­pal of Cedar Grove Pri­vate school Sha­heed Al­la­ham said he was pleased with the grades.

» «This year our re­sults were ex­cel­lent. We had 25 stu­dents writ­ing ex­ams, 19 get­ting first and sec­ond choice,» he added.

He im­plored par­ents to con­tin­ue to work with their chil­dren.

«It does not mat­ter which school you passed, if you work dili­gent­ly you will reap suc­cess,» he said.

Re­porter: RAD­HI­CA DE SIL­VA

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

