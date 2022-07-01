San Fernando schools excel at SEA

Ameer Hassanali loves hunting but when he saw his daughter Sumayyah Hassanali struggling with Mathematics, he abandoned his hobby, took time off from work and began helping her.
Their study time together not only strengthened their bonds but ensured success as Sumayyah passed for her first-choice school- ASJA Girls College.
Hugging each other outside the San Fernando TML Primary School on Friday, Ameer said she scored 92 per cent in Maths.
He said the pandemic had taken a toll on her mentally as she had missed socializing with her friends.
«One day she got so upset and told us she was fed up with online school and that she missed her friends. My wife and I had to sit down with her and tell her that soon the pandemic will be over and she will get to see them again,» he recalled.
Ameer said they set up zoom meetings with her classmates and organized little playdates so she could de-stress as she engaged in her SEA studies.
Ameer praised the Standard 5 teachers Shazara Mohammed and Imtiaz Hosein for working extra hours to support their students.
«The teachers especially Miss Shazara Mohammed were there helping the students willingly giving up their time after school hours. Because of their sacrifice Sumayyah did so well,» he added.
Meanwhile, 14 students who achieved the highest grades received trophies as they drove by the school to collect their result slips.
Isabella Bethelmy, who was one of the school’s top performers said she was happy that she passed for her first choice. Her mother Dr Vanessa Harry hugged her saying she had worked hard to achieve her top grades which earned her a place at Naparima Girls High School.
Meanwhile, Standard five Imtiaz Hosein said he was also pleased with the students performance.
«The results at San Fernando TML were extremely good this year, given the difficulties of Covid. This class was online for the majority of SEA preparation and we are proud of our students,» Hosein said.
At San Fernando ASJA Primary School, Alliana Ali hugged her parents, Lindsay and Imtiaz Ali as they walked out of the school. Lindsay said they were happy to get their grades online this year even though it took a while to access it.
Meanwhile, at Cedar Grove Private School, the wife of cricketer and cricket coach Samuel Badree celebrated with their daughter Samara who also attained her first choice.
«I am excited for her. It has been tough for the kids, Cedar Grove did excellently,» Stacy said.
Another student Bradley Gopeesingh was also happy.
» I wasn’t expecting to pass for Naps, that was my dream. I am very happy. I got a Playstation 5 and a phone already so I don’t want anything else,» he added.
The principal of Cedar Grove Private school Shaheed Allaham said he was pleased with the grades.
» «This year our results were excellent. We had 25 students writing exams, 19 getting first and second choice,» he added.
He implored parents to continue to work with their children.
«It does not matter which school you passed, if you work diligently you will reap success,» he said.
