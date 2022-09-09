Samuda urges MPs to steer vulnerable to PATH

Entornointeligente.com /

Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda is encouraging members of parliament (MPs) to work with the ministry to identify people who should be enrolled in the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), the State’s chief welfare initiative.

Samuda was addressing the House of Representatives on Wednesday as he responded to questions posed in July by St Andrew South Western MP, Dr Angela Brown Burke, who is also the deputy leader of opposition business.

«Our objective is to get 100 per cent of the people in need to enjoy benefits under this programme. This programme is not short of money … . What we are struggling with is just simply finding the people and establishing the appropriate systems so that they get it quickly,» Samuda said.

Launched in 2002, PATH is a conditional cash transfer programme funded by the Government and the World Bank with the intention of providing benefits in the form of cash grants to the most needy and vulnerable in the society.

«Many of the persons who are eligible for PATH cannot find their way to a parish officer or sometimes do not have a direct contact to a social worker because [they are of] a limited number and we want to expand that,» Samuda said, appealing for his colleague parliamentarians to assist the process.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com