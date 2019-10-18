Samantha Hoopes Reveals Intimate Breastfeeding Photo With Newborn Baby

Entornointeligente.com /

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes is experiencing the joys of being a mother and sharing one of her favorite new activities with all her fans.

Hoopes posted a photo on Thursday afternoon while breastfeeding her baby boy, George William Palella.

Staring into the camera while appearing totally relaxed, Hoopes wrote that, “One of my favorite things to do is spend that one on one time with my baby during feeding time.”

View photos She went on to explain, “Breastfeeding has been very natural and easy for me but I know it’s not something everyone has an easy time with. To all of the Mom’s out there do what makes you and your baby happy and sane! Don’t force something if it’s not working & remember you’re mental health is the most important!”

View photos Hoopes also suggested to other women, “If you are unhappy or not present that affects the baby so do what you need, take the time you need, get the help you need and make sure you’re living your best life for yourself & baby!

The swimsuit model was met with a ton of praise from fans for sharing the message.

Related Video: Samantha Hoopes on Modeling for Sports Illustrated “You’re amazing!! Breastfeeding has come really natural for me too!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “This image is powerfully female. Love it.”

View photos While Hoopes didn’t get any negative reaction for the pic, there were some trolls who couldn’t resist sexualizing the beautiful moment.

“Happy to use the other tap,” one man wrote. “Wish that was me,” another quipped.

Luckily, Hoopes’ loyal fans weren’t having for any misconduct against the star and lashed out at the trolls to put them in their place.

Hoopes and fiancé Salvatore Palella welcomed baby George, their first child, into the world back in August.

