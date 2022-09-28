Sam keeps scoring in Santa Cruz

Striker Hector Sam notched his second multi-goal game in the Tyro Sports Club 45 and Over Football League with a two-goal performance for Tornadoes against Puncheon Effect on Thursday at the Gabba Grounds in Bourg Mulatresse, lower Santa Cruz.
Sam, a former international footballer, netted five goals in Tornadoes’ last two matches, scoring a hat-trick to lead his team to a comfortable 7-2 win over Maitaguel M-Pire Organs last Monday.
Also on target for the unbeaten Tornadoes were Brian Findley and Vaughric Britto in the one-sided match. Findley also scored one in Tornadoes thrashing of Organs in their opener.
In the other match of the doubleheader, One Is One had three different players hitting the target in its 3-0 win over Liverpool, who sank to its second loss for the season. Liverpool suffered a huge, 8-0 loss to San Juan San Juan in their opening match on September 13.
Scoring for the One Is One were Kern Branche, Robert Gomez and Jerry Jack.
Last Tuesday, Fire 45 and Old Timers were victorious in their opening round matches.
Led by a goal each from Curtis Boatswain and Sheldon Franklyn, the Fire team defeated Central Old Boys 2-0.
In the other match-up, Kwesi Smith and Christian Baptiste scored for Old Timers to defeat Old Road Utd 2-1. Roger Burke produced the consolation goal for Old Road.
Results
Thursday
Tornadoes 4 (Hector Sam 2, Brian Findley, Vaughric Britto) vs Puncheon Effect 0
One Is One 3 (Kern Branche, Robert Gomez, Jerry Jack) vs Liverpool 0
September 20
Fire 45 2 (Curtis Boatswain, Sheldon Franklyn) vs Central Old Boys 0
Old Timers 2 (Kwesi Smith, Christian Baptiste) vs Old Road Utd 1 (Roger Burke)
