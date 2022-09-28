Sam keeps scoring in Santa Cruz

Entornointeligente.com /

Strik­er Hec­tor Sam notched his sec­ond mul­ti-goal game in the Ty­ro Sports Club 45 and Over Foot­ball League with a two-goal per­for­mance for Tor­na­does against Pun­cheon Ef­fect on Thurs­day at the Gab­ba Grounds in Bourg Mu­la­tresse, low­er San­ta Cruz.

Sam, a for­mer in­ter­na­tion­al foot­baller, net­ted five goals in Tor­na­does’ last two match­es, scor­ing a hat-trick to lead his team to a com­fort­able 7-2 win over Maitaguel M-Pire Or­gans last Mon­day.

Al­so on tar­get for the un­beat­en Tor­na­does were Bri­an Find­ley and Vaugh­ric Brit­to in the one-sided match. Find­ley al­so scored one in Tor­na­does thrash­ing of Or­gans in their open­er.

In the oth­er match of the dou­ble­head­er, One Is One had three dif­fer­ent play­ers hit­ting the tar­get in its 3-0 win over Liv­er­pool, who sank to its sec­ond loss for the sea­son. Liv­er­pool suf­fered a huge, 8-0 loss to San Juan San Juan in their open­ing match on Sep­tem­ber 13.

Scor­ing for the One Is One were Kern Branche, Robert Gomez and Jer­ry Jack.

Last Tues­day, Fire 45 and Old Timers were vic­to­ri­ous in their open­ing round match­es.

Led by a goal each from Cur­tis Boatswain and Shel­don Franklyn, the Fire team de­feat­ed Cen­tral Old Boys 2-0.

In the oth­er match-up, Kwe­si Smith and Chris­t­ian Bap­tiste scored for Old Timers to de­feat Old Road Utd 2-1. Roger Burke pro­duced the con­so­la­tion goal for Old Road.

Re­sults

Thurs­day

Tor­na­does 4 (Hec­tor Sam 2, Bri­an Find­ley, Vaugh­ric Brit­to) vs Pun­cheon Ef­fect 0

One Is One 3 (Kern Branche, Robert Gomez, Jer­ry Jack) vs Liv­er­pool 0

Sep­tem­ber 20

Fire 45 2 (Cur­tis Boatswain, Shel­don Franklyn) vs Cen­tral Old Boys 0

Old Timers 2 (Kwe­si Smith, Chris­t­ian Bap­tiste) vs Old Road Utd 1 (Roger Burke)

