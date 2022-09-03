Salybia vendors in land dispute seek help

Sixteen vendors at the popular Salybia beach in Toco are calling on the title owners of the land they have been on for the last 16 years to come forward to hear their woes.
Their appeal comes after the power to their shops was disconnected by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission two weeks ago. The vendors now fear that the next step will be their stalls being dismantled by the landowner and them being evicited from the space.
Guardian Media understands that the land currently falls under the Wharton Estate and has been leased until 2073.
Bonifacio Vialva, a vendor and service provider at the beach for over 16 years, told Guardian Media, «What is happening here is that T&TEC recently came and cut the lights of 16 service providers for the beach. Even before they came there was no meeting to inform, but they just told us that they were terminating our power supply but we never saw any documents, because it is alleged that someone came and showed documents to T&TEC as the inherited owner and based on that, T&TEC acted.»
He said the vendors had no other avenue to make money and with the current challenges facing people in the country, they were hoping for a resolution.
«Right now, we need to have a dialogue to move forward. These people here, this is the only place that they have a business and feed their families, we don’t want these people to turn to doing ills, especially coming out of COVID-19 and we did not complain or access any grants,» he said.
Noting that they provide an important service to many visiting the popular Toco beach, Vialva urged Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Munro to come to their assistance, adding they believe his intervention can be of assistance.
Guardian Media understands the vendors got an electricity supply through a former minister and the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
Addressing the issue yesterday, Councillor Terry Rondon said, «Eleven years ago, I started to negotiate with the then five vendors on this beach with the Ministry of Tourism and then Minister Stephen Cadiz to attempt to acquire the land. The land they are on has an owner and it is owned by the Wharton Estate and I asked the minister at the time to negotiate with the owners. However, Government changed and it never materialised.»
He added, «I am asking the owner of the land to meet with the people and if they can lease or sell it to them or come up with a solution, or for the Government to purchase the land and upgrade the area to what we see in Maracas. These people are making an honest living and it hurts to see what is happening here.»
