Sakima Mullings set for October return

Sakima ‘Mr Smooth’ Mullings will be returning to the boxing ring on Saturday, October 8.

He will be in one of two main event matches of a fight night that takes place in St James at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, but his opponent has not yet been named.

Mullings, 39, has not competed since a win against Alejandro Herrera, of Mexico, in Kingston in 2018. Since then, he has endured a career-threatening eye injury; the murder of his coach, Chris Brown; and a halt on sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has often spoken about a yearning to resume his career, and his fans have also voiced their desire to see him back in the ring.

Archie Keaton, an American and chairman of KMG World Wide, based in Miami, Florida, is the promoter for the show. He says the event will also feature Tsetsi ‘Lights Out’ Davis in the other main event. Former North American Boxing Federation Junior Middleweight champion Kemahl ‘Hitman’ Russell, Richard ‘Frog’ Holmes, and Devon ‘Concrete’ Moncriffe, all of whom rose to prominence in the Wray and Nephew Contender Series which ran from 2011 to 2018, will feature on the undercard, but their opponents have all not yet been announced.

Keaton says he and Mullings had been in discussion about his return and the pandemic actually allowed them more time to plan as big an event as possible around it.

